Sun Pharma shuts two clinical units in Vadodara; terminates 80 employees

Drug major Sun Pharmaceuticals said on Saturday it has suspended its operations at two clinical pharmacological units in Gujarat to bring cost-efficiency. After this move, nearly 80 employees have lost their jobs at Vadodara's R&D unit of Sun Pharma.

Sun Pharma employees were terminated from their services without any prior intimation, according to a report in Livemint.

The news daily further added that the employees were given a three-month salary and told to leave. However, Sun Pharma has denied the allegations and clarified that they had offered full support to the affected employees.

"While we continue to make investments in our R&D operations, we also constantly evaluate our resources and future capacity requirements to bring in efficiencies in cost and processes," said Sun Pharmaceutical Industries spokesperson.

He further added that in order to ensure optimal utilisation of clinical pharmacology units (CPUs) that conduct bio-equivalence studies, the company is halting its operations at two centres at Tandalja and Akota.

"The bio-equivalence studies from these centres will be transferred to our other facilities. We are offering full support to the affected employees and helping them with outplacement services," the spokesperson said.

Sun Pharma has six major R&D centres at Vadodara, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Haifa (Israel), Brampton (Canada) and New Jersey (The US).

(With PTI inputs)

