Sylvester daCunha, the man behind Amul's 'Utterly Butterly' girl, passes away

Sylvester daCunha, advertising legend and the man behind Amul's 'Utterly Butterly' ad campaign, passed away on Tuesday. The ad campaign was launched in 1966 after it was designed by daCunha, who was the then Managing Director of the advertising agency ASP and its art director Eustace Fernandes, India Today reported.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation, which sells its product under the Amul brand, said he Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications, passed away last night. Mehata said daCunha was a doyen of the Indian advertising industry, who was associated with Amul since the 1960s.

"The Amul family joins in mourning this sad loss," he wrote on Twitter.

Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications last night at Mumbai

A doyen of Indian advertising industry who was associated with Amul since 1960s. The Amul family joins in mourning this sad loss @RahuldaCunha



— Jayen Mehta (@Jayen_Mehta) June 21, 2023

Congress communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said Dr V Kurien, in his memoirs, had acknowledged the creative genius of Sylvester daCunha who was a legend of Indian advertising. "His elder brother Gerson daCunha another legend of the Indian ad industry and the cultural world who worked with Sam Pitroda to popularise the technology missions in the late 80s passed away last year."

The man behind Amul's iconic Utterly Butterly Delicious ad campaign has just passed away. In his memoirs, Dr. V. Kurien had acknowledged the creative genius of Sylvester daCunha who was a legend of Indian advertising.



His elder brother Gerson daCunha another legend of the Indian… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 21, 2023

TMC's Derek O'Brien, too, paid tribute to daCunha by sharing one of his favourite ads from 2021 - "She Didi it again!" "Sylvester daCunha, advertising legend, the genius behind the iconic 'Amul Girl', met his Great Creator In The Sky. Much respect and admiration. Here's one of my favourites from 2021. Pay tribute to Mr daCunha by sharing your most loved Amul ad," the TMC leader said.

