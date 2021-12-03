Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban electric buses for Ahmedabad’s BRTS

Tata Motors, India’s commercial vehicle manufacturer, delivered 60 electric buses to Ahmedabad's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS). The Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC buses were flagged off today at the Sabarmati River Front Event Centre, Ahmedabad.



The event took place in the presence of Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel and Kirti Kumar Parmar, Mayor of Ahmedabad and dignitaries from the Gujarat State Government, AJL and Tata Motors.



The 24-seater zero-emission buses have been supplied under the FAME II initiative by means of a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) with AJL and will run on Ahmedabad’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. Tata Motors will also be setting up required charging infrastructure and support systems to ensure smooth functioning of the buses.



Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to deliver Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric buses to AJL. The Ultra Urban 9/9 has been built to provide enhanced comfort, safety and efficiency, with noiseless operations and zero emissions.”



“The delivery of these buses will further cement our fruitful association with AJL and foster eco-friendly mass mobility in Ahmedabad,” he added.



Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 AC electric buses are powered by full-electric drivetrains, with a maximum power of 328hp and a maximum torque of 3000Nm. Their roomy interiors come with plush interior lighting, and can be customized as per application and regulations.



The Ultra Urban 9/9 e-buses also come equipped with regenerative braking system, new-generation telematics and a high-security Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to offer smooth and efficient operations, the company stated.

