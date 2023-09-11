'They can't play him': Netizens hail Kuldeep Yadav as India defeat Pakistan in Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2023: Netizens hailed spinner Kuldeep Yadav for 'destroying' Pakistan's batting line-up that ensured India's victory on Monday in the high-octane game at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Kuldeep took five wickets in the game and broke the back of Pakistan's middle order, which was chasing a mammoth total of 357 to win.
India were in command since the beginning as openers - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - gave a solid start on Sunday and that was continued by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, both hit centuries and posted a monumental total of 356.
Chasing a tough total, Pakistan was off to a cautious start but lost the first wicket very quickly at 17 in the 5th over. In the 11th over, Hardik Pandya struck as he clean-bowled Babar Azam. Mohammad Rizwan was the third to depart at an overall score of 47 in the 12th over. After the pacers, it was Kuldeep Yadav's turn who struck back-to-back and took five wickets in the 8 overs he bowled.
Cricket fans hailed Yadav and some even called he can be India's trump card in the World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year. Virendrasing Suryawanshi, a social media user, said: "They Can't Play Him...The Destroyer of Pakistan Batting Line-up 🔥#KuldeepYadav #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK."
Another user said that he didn't expect this game to end up being this one-sided but 356 was 70 runs above par at this pitch. He said Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill were yesterday. "...and of course the bowling was top-notch today, been saying Kuldeep will be our trump card in WC."
At the end of the first inning, Pakistan fans expressed their trust in their team. A fan said Virat Kohli was his favourite player from India. Kohli scored 122 off 94 deliveries with 9 fours and 3 sixes. "I saw him bat live for the first. It was my dream for him to hit a century and he did it. It was bad for us but we enjoyed it. I think our team will give a tough time to India...God willing, we will win."
Another fan said, "Hoping and praying that it doesn't rain and Pakistan plays a little bit better. Our turn to bat is coming up. It's a good pitch...Indian team played very well."
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today