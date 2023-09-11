'They can't play him': Netizens hail Kuldeep Yadav as India defeat Pakistan in Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2023: Netizens hailed spinner Kuldeep Yadav for 'destroying' Pakistan's batting line-up that ensured India's victory on Monday in the high-octane game at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Kuldeep took five wickets in the game and broke the back of Pakistan's middle order, which was chasing a mammoth total of 357 to win.

An extraordinary batting display, a perfect bowling plan, and centuries by @imVkohli and @klrahul! 🏏🙌 Hats off to Virat and @imkuldeep18 for their brilliance. Rahul's and @Jaspritbumrah93's remarkable comebacks after injury. This match was truly unforgettable. 🇮🇳👏 #INDvsPAK… pic.twitter.com/fr94mNb9dW — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 11, 2023

India were in command since the beginning as openers - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - gave a solid start on Sunday and that was continued by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, both hit centuries and posted a monumental total of 356.

FIFER for Kuldeep Yadav 👏 👏



A resounding 228-run win for #TeamIndia - the biggest win for India in the ODIs against Pakistan (by runs) 🙌 🙌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/kg7Sh2t5pM#AsiaCup2023 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cl2q5I7j1p — BCCI (@BCCI) September 11, 2023

Chasing a tough total, Pakistan was off to a cautious start but lost the first wicket very quickly at 17 in the 5th over. In the 11th over, Hardik Pandya struck as he clean-bowled Babar Azam. Mohammad Rizwan was the third to depart at an overall score of 47 in the 12th over. After the pacers, it was Kuldeep Yadav's turn who struck back-to-back and took five wickets in the 8 overs he bowled.

Cricket fans hailed Yadav and some even called he can be India's trump card in the World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year. Virendrasing Suryawanshi, a social media user, said: "They Can't Play Him...The Destroyer of Pakistan Batting Line-up 🔥#KuldeepYadav #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK."

Another user said that he didn't expect this game to end up being this one-sided but 356 was 70 runs above par at this pitch. He said Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill were yesterday. "...and of course the bowling was top-notch today, been saying Kuldeep will be our trump card in WC."

didn't expect this game to end up being this one-sided but 356 was 70 runs above par at this pitch, kinda explains how unbelievable rohit & gill were yesterday



and ofc the bowling was top-notch today, been saying kuldeep will be our trump card in WC#indvspak pic.twitter.com/NvCAe0Roj6 — AJ 🕊️ (@campfireofdream) September 11, 2023 A Pakistani team supporter backed Pakistan and said it was a bad day for the team but they will make a stronger comeback. "One bad day can't decide how good you are. You'll come back stronger next time. (InShaAllah) Nation still loves and supports you Green Shirts. YOU WERE, ARE AND WILL ALWAYS BE OUR PRIDE. WE LOVE YOU BOYS."

When life gives you a second chance, grab it like Kuldeep Yadav❤️#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ktqvIy1UFE — Awadhesh Mishra (@annnnshull) September 11, 2023

One bad day can't decide how good you are. You'll come back more stronger next time.(InShaAllah) Nation still loves and supports you Green Shirts.🫶

YOU WERE, ARE AND WILL ALWAYS BE OUR PRIDE. WE LOVE YOU BOYS. ❤️❤️🇵🇰#PakistanCricketTeam #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/8vZzlVIZRc — لائبہ عبدالقدوس (@laiba_aq_) September 11, 2023

Life gave him a second chance, and he rewrote his story with courage and purpose. #KuldeepYadav @imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/Sr9pEbuTGr — Pugazhendhi (@PugazhTwittes) September 11, 2023

At the end of the first inning, Pakistan fans expressed their trust in their team. A fan said Virat Kohli was his favourite player from India. Kohli scored 122 off 94 deliveries with 9 fours and 3 sixes. "I saw him bat live for the first. It was my dream for him to hit a century and he did it. It was bad for us but we enjoyed it. I think our team will give a tough time to India...God willing, we will win."

#WATCH | #AsiaCup2023 | Colombo, Sri Lanka | At the end of the first inning of #IndiaVsPakistan Super 4 match, with India setting a target of 357 runs, Pakistan fans express their trust in their team.



A fan says, "(Virat) Kohli is my favourite player from India. I saw him bat… pic.twitter.com/lFPLCGSIeJ — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023

Another fan said, "Hoping and praying that it doesn't rain and Pakistan plays a little bit better. Our turn to bat is coming up. It's a good pitch...Indian team played very well."