Ukraine-returned medical students to get a chance to clear MBBS exam, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Tuesday announced that medical students who have returned from Ukraine will be given a chance to clear the MBBS exam in the country. "Students will be given a final chance to clear MBBS part 1 and part 2 without enrolling in any existing medical colleges," the government informed the Supreme Court.

The theory exam will be based on the Indian MBBS exam syllabus and practicals will be held in some designated government colleges.

The Centre also said that after clearing these two examinations, students would have to complete two years of compulsory rotatory internship, the first year of which will be free and the second year paid as has been decided by NMC (National Medical Commission) for previous cases.

The committee has emphasised that this option will be strictly a one-time option and not become a basis for similar decisions in the future and shall be applicable to present matters only.

A sizeable number of Indian medical students study in Ukraine. However, their studies were affected after the country came under attack from Russia. Many students fled the country last year following the war and could not return due to the ongoing fight. These students were seeking admission in Indian medical colleges to save time.

