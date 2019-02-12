Vistara starts Valentine's Day sale; offers up to 80% off on flight tickets

Tata-owned airline carrier Vistara, on Tuesday, started a 48-hour Valentine's day sale on flight tickets. The airline is offering up to 80 per cent discount on the economy class, premium economy class, and business class tickets.

Under the sale, flyers can book tickets till midnight of 13th February 2019 for travel between 27th February and 18th September 2019. Also, the date of travel should be at least 15 days from the booking date for economy and premium economy class. For bookings made under Business class there should also be a minimum 7 days gap between the date of booking tickets and date of travel under the Valentine's Day offer.

Fare starts from Rs 899, inclusive of all charges and taxes, under the sale offer. On the other hand, the Vistara airline stated that only a limited number of seats, available on a first-come-first-serve basis, are available for the discounted fares.

The lowest ticket price, under the sale offer, Rs 899 is for Bagdogra-Guwahati route. Additionally, one can travel from Delhi to Mumbai in an economy class in just Rs 2,599 and in premium economy class for Rs 3,599.

Additionally, the airline has put forward a condition that the offer cannot be clubbed with any vouchers and is only applicable on one-way travel.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)