WATCH! Akash Ambani, wife Shloka host son Prithvi's second birthday party at Jio World Garden; Mukesh Ambani attends

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani hosted their son Prithvi's second birthday party at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai on Monday.

Maharashtra | Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani host their son Prithvi Ambani's second birthday in Mumbai's Jio World Garden. pic.twitter.com/G6L26nY0dj — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani also attended the birthday party of Prithvi, who turned two on December 10, 2022.

The grand birthday celebration was attended by several Bollywood and cricket celebrities including Krunal Pandya. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar also attended the party.

#akashambani with wife and son during son birthday bash in bandra 🔥🕺❤️ @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/ToiNDr3K5i — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) January 2, 2023





The celebration comes just days after Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant. The engagement ceremony of Radhika and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on January 29.

In November, Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal were blessed with twins - baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna.

"We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022," the families said in a statement.

In the last week of December, Isha and Piramal returned to India from the US and received a grand welcome at their residence, Karuna Sindhu, in Worli.

The couple and the children were received by both sides of the families. Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by his wife Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Ajay Piramal.

