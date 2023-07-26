WATCH: When PM Modi predicted no-confidence motion in 2023 in his 2019 speech in Lok Sabha

With the Opposition moving a no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prediction in 2019 for such a move in 2023 has gone viral on social media. Today, the opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against the central government for a statement from Prime Minister Modi on the ongoing tension in Manipur.

The Opposition had brought in a similar no-confidence motion against the central government in 2018. Replying to this move in Lok Sabha, the prime minister in February 2019, just before the general elections, had mockingly told the Opposition parties that they should prepare to table a similar exercise in 2023 as well.

"I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023," PM Modi had said while replying to the no-confidence motion in the Lower House. During the same speech, the Prime Minister also blasted the Congress and said that it was its arrogance that had brought it down from 400 MPs at one time to 40 in 2014. He also said that it was due to the spirit of service that the BJP rose from two seats to winning power on its own.

Sharing the old video, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh wrote: "PM Sh @narendramodi had made a prediction 5 years back about the opposition bringing a no-confidence motion!"

VIDEO: PM Sh @narendramodi had made a prediction 5 years back about the opposition bringing a No confidence motion! pic.twitter.com/dz8McicQ40 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 26, 2023

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of the opposition alliance INDIA. The Speaker admitted the motion and said the time of the debate will be decided later. "I will discuss with the leaders of all parties and inform of you of an appropriate time to take this up for discussion."

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said the no-confidence motion has been accepted by the Speaker. "Now it should be given overriding priority because normally, the convention is that once a no-confidence motion comes, all other businesses are suspended and that should be taken up."

Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar said the Opposition earlier demanded a debate on Manipur. "When our government agreed to it, they changed their demand. This is a sort of moving the goal post strategy of the (opposition). They just want to keep the truth away from the people," he said while speaking to the news agency PTI.

The proceedings in the Parliament have been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20 as the Opposition has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Modi on the violence in Manipur. Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government was ready to discuss the Manipur issue and urged the opposition to let the discussion take place so that the people know the truth.