'We trust Indian business people': Israeli minister on Hindenburg's charges against Adani Group

Amid fraud charges against the Adani Group, Israel's Minister of Economy Nir Barkat on Tuesday said his country trusts the Indian business people and it would like to welcome more investors from India. In January this year, the Adani Group acquired Israel's Haifa port for $1.2 billion. This happened just days after US-based short-seller Hindenburg accused the group of indulging in "stock manipulation" and fraud by using offshore shell firms.

When asked whether he has any concerns about the allegations against the business conglomerate which has an investment in Israel, Barkat said: "Israel allowing an Indian company to acquire one of the two ports is testimony that we trust Indian business people and the Indian government. It is none of our business what's happening here."

"I want to welcome more investors to invest in Israel. It is in the best interest of both sides, countries and people. We believe it is a good investment, and we want to make sure the return on the investment is such that more investors from India will come to invest in Israel," the Israeli minister said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Speaking on India-Israel relations, Barkat, who is visiting India, said Israelis feel safe and secure living and doing business in India. "Israelis love Indians and Indians love Israelis. We always felt safe and secure living and doing business in India," he said.

Earlier this month, former Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Haifa Port, owned by Adani Group and its Israeli partner Gadot Group.

In a tweet, Malka said, "I'm honored and privileged to take office today as Executive Chairman of the Haifa Port Company, on behalf of @AdaniOnline. The experience and expertise of Adani and Gadot, combined with the dedication of the port workers, will take Haifa Port to new heights of prosperity."