WhatsApp update: New feature to connect chat app with Facebook, Instagram, Gmail

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow its users to share their status posts to Facebook, Instagram and other services. WhatsApp status is similar to the Facebook stories and the new feature will allow users to seamlessly share their status over to Facebook, Instagram, Gmail and Google Photos. The feature could be one small step towards Facebook unifying all its apps under one umbrella.

At the moment, WhatsApp users are not required to link their accounts to the Facebook account in order to share their status updates. The transfer of the status is made using the data-sharing API used by iOS and Android. The API lets users share content without linking the accounts.

"It's making use of the same iOS and Android data-sharing APIs as every other app, meaning data is transferred between the apps on-device. Even if you share data to another Facebook-owned service like Instagram, WhatsApp says the two posts will be separate events in Facebook's systems, and they will not be linked."

Meanwhile, the status updates do not get shared automatically to other linked apps. The user has to take an active decision to share the status. This feature was first spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.19.151 for Android. However, it was not made available at that time but now it will be made available for testing.

In another WhatsApp status related news, the messaging platform is looking to introduce advertisements in 2020. Instagram already shows ads in its stories feed. WhatsApp is thinking of the newer ways to monetise, and featuring ads through its Status feature is one of them. The status feature allows users to share photos, text, and videos that automatically gets erased after 24 hours, similar to Snapchat and Instagram stories.

Edited By: Udit Verma

