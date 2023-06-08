'Will wait till June 9...': Former Gyanvapi petitioner writes to President, seeks permission for euthanasia

Rakhi Singh, who recently withdrew from the Gyanvapi Mosque case, on Wednesday asked the President to grant her request for euthanasia. In a letter, she said that the other four petitioners in the case were trying to "defame her and her entire family in Hindu society". Singh was one of the five women petitioners in the case demanding to allow Hindu prayers and rituals in the Gyanvapi complex.

"In May 2022, the above people spread a rumour against me as part of their false propaganda. They said Rakhi Singh is withdrawing from the case, while neither I nor my uncle Jitendra Singh Visen ji had issued any such statement," she wrote.

Singh said the entire Hindu community had turned against her and her family because of this confusion. "Many people from the government and administration are also involved in this propaganda,” she added, emphasizing that this has put both her and her uncle under mental pressure.

She said she was deeply hurt because of this. "Therefore, you (President) are requested to grant me permission for euthanasia and pave the way to get rid of this immense mental pain and agony," Rakhi wrote. She said she will wait for President's reply till June 9, 2023, at 9:00 am. "If I do not receive any response from you, whatever decision will be taken thereafter will be my own."

Rakhi's uncle Jitendra Singh Visen, who was one of the main petitioners in the case, announced his family's withdrawal from the case on June 4 due to alleged harassment. "I and my family (wife Kiran Singh and niece Rakhi Singh) are withdrawing from all Gyanvapi-related cases that we had filed in the interest of the country and religion in various courts," Visen, who heads the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, said on last Saturday.

He alleged that they were facing harassment from various quarters including from the Hindu side and felt humiliated. "In such a situation, due to limited strength and resources, I cannot fight this battle for 'dharma' anymore and that's why I am leaving this," he said.

Visen's lawyer, who had left the case earlier, said that due to a communication gap with plaintiffs, he was withdrawing from the Gyanvapi case, which he is contesting from 2021, and the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, which he took up in 2022. He said that he did not get any fee after May 2022 for contesting these cases.

Five women plaintiffs had filed the original Shringar Gauri suit in August 2021 seeking permission for daily worship of Goddess Shringar Gauri and other deities in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. However, Rakhi parted ways with the other women and differences appeared between Visen and the lawyers of the four other plaintiffs, including Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, in May 2022.

Meanwhile, the Muslim side recently suffered a setback after the Allahabad High Court rejected a plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in the Gyanvapi compound. Justice JJ Munir dismissed the mosque management committee's revision petition. The committee had filed the petition in the High Court against the order of the district judge of Varanasi in September last year that turned down its objections on the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.

