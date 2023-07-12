Woman claims she got 'fake' watch after ordering Apple Watch for Rs 50,900 on Amazon India

A woman on Tuesday blasted Amazon India for allegedly not addressing her concerns about a product she ordered from the platform. Taking to Twitter, Sanaya claimed she had ordered an Apple Watch but she received a fake 'FitLife' watch. She said despite several calls, Amazon's help centre had not addressed the issue.

"NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on the 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP," Sanaya said.

In a new tweet on Wednesday, the woman said after tweeting about the counterfeit watch she received, she noticed a common trend in the responses, "with many pointing fingers at Amazon's own seller, Appario Retail Pvt Ltd". "It is imp to bring this to everyone's attention before the AMAZON PRIME DAY SALE on July 15th and 16th," she said.

Appario is not only an Amazon seller but also touted as one of its most "trusted" sellers. However, complaints have been piling up against them.



She said Appario is not only an Amazon seller but also touted as one of its most "trusted" sellers. "However, complaints have been piling up against them. A quick Twitter search on Appario reveals numerous instances of customers receiving counterfeit products in the past month alone," she said.

Sanaya shared a tweet by one Sandeep Srinivasa who in June claimed that Amazon India was "actually selling fake products through its own Appario seller". "I got defrauded of 29K @sony_india headphones - sealed packet had fakes Amazon refused to take action. @amazonIN doesn't want to acknowledge insider fraud," Srinivasa said while sharing a message from Amazon's customer service which said the order had been dispatched and delivered "in an intact condition" hence the company "will not be able to help you with a refund or replacement".

So @amazonIN is actually selling fake products through its own Appario seller.

I got defrauded of 29K @sony_india headphones - sealed packet had fakes



Amazon refused to take action. @amazonIN doesn't want to acknowledge insider fraud



Anyone know if credit card chargeback works? pic.twitter.com/UeM3Vcy8GB — Sandeep Srinivasa (@sandeepssrin) June 23, 2023

Sanaya shared another tweet by one Arun Kumar Meher said he ordered a Rs 90,000 camera lens from Amazon but "they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens". "Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap."

Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap. pic.twitter.com/oED7DG18mn — Arun Kumar Meher (@arunkmeher) July 6, 2023

In her latest tweet posted this evening, Sanaya said she reached out to Amazon Help for assistance, "but unfortunately, they have not been helpful and are unwilling to provide any support".

Reacting to her tweet, one Deepak Gour said he also faced the same issue with Amazon India. "They send fake products then refuse to refund or replace them. Standard practice for expensive products." In a tweet dated March 15, Gour had written that he ordered "Apple Watch ultra with starlight alphine loop but got an unsealed box with orange ocean band."