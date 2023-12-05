'Won't let your father die': Sonu Sood promises help after man's post on AIIMS goes viral

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday promised to help the man from Uttar Pradesh, whose post on his father went viral on social media. In a detailed post, Pallav Singh from UP's Deoria said his father, who had a heart attack on September 15, was diagnosed with blockage in 3 arteries and heart functioning at only 20 per cent.

Pallav said he had been running pillar to post to get a life-saving surgery done at AIIMS since November and he thinks he would have to wait for at least 13 months to get the procedure done. "My father will die, soon or very soon. Yes, I know what I am saying. I am writing this while standing in a queue at AIIMS Delhi," Pallav wrote on X.

Pallav's post went viral, with several people on social media including a doctor offering help. Sonu Sood, too, offered Pallav and asked him to share his details. "We won’t let your father die brother. Message me ur number directly on my personal twitter id inbox...kindly don’t share on a tweet," he said.

After the post went viral, the AIIMS Delhi responded, saying the patient, who had registered in the cardiology OPD, had some issues while waiting for evaluation. The premier institute said it called the patient/son on the phone number obtained from hospital records.

"We came to know that the patient is now in his village in Deoria, UP, and is comfortable at home. He will be coming to AIIMS for further treatment whenever his father feels discomfort and currently doesn't need any help," the hospital said. "We have offered technical support. Immediately after the tweet, we gave them our helpline number via direct message on Twitter (X)."

However, Pallav said he was in Delhi, and not Deoria. "Communicated well to the concerned staff. Please consider and correct," he said while replying to the post by AIIMS Delhi.

Hours after Pallav put out that emotional post describing his ordeal and how difficult it was to get the surgery done at private hospitals, Dr Prashant Mishra, a surgeon in Mumbai, offered to do the surgery in Sion Hospital as early as possible without any money.

"Please come to Mumbai, we will do the surgery in Sion Hospital as early as possible (within 3-4 days). And don't think about money, we will arrange everything," he said.