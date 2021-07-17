Good news for IT return filers! Now file tax returns from nearest post office

In order to further ease the process of filing income tax retruns (ITR), India Post will now allow taxpayers to file ITR at their nearest post office. ITR can be filed at the common services centres (CSCs) of India Post.

The postal department made the announcement of filing ITR at CSCs on Twitter. "Now no need to travel far to file your income tax returns. You can easily access income tax return services at your nearest post office CSC counter," it said.

Now no need to travel far to file your income tax returns. You can easily access income tax return services at your nearest post office CSC counter. #AapkaDostIndiaPost — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) July 14, 2021

The move will benefit those taxpayers who cannot file returns because of connectivity issues. Taxpayers also have the option to file their returns through the website of the Income Tax Department.

An important part of the 'Digital India Programme', CSCs are the access points for delivery of various e-governance and business services to citizens in rural and remote areas of the country. Many post offices are also working as CSCs.

India Post also provides various citizen-centric services through its vast network across the country. As of May 31, 2021, it had 13,352 Aadhaar enrolment and updation centre, while it was running 426 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras.