Govt allows income tax exemption for Patanjali Research Foundation Trust

The notification will apply from the date of publication in the Official Gazette, and accordingly shall be applicable for assessment years 2022-23 to 2027-28.

The Income Tax Department has granted five-year tax exemption to Patanjali Research Foundation Trust by recognising it as a 'research association'.
 
"...the Central Government hereby approves M/s Patanjali Research Foundation Trust, Haridwar (PAN:- AABTP8183E) under the category "Research Association" for Scientific Research for the purposes of clauses (ii) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 read with rules 5C and 5D of the Income-tax Rules, 1962," the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a notification dated July 12.
 
The notification will apply from the date of publication in the Official Gazette (i.e from the previous year 2021-2022) and accordingly shall be applicable for assessment years 2022-23 to 2027-28, it said.
 
Section 35 of the I-T Act deals with deductions with respect to expenditure on scientific research. It allows deduction for an amount equal to one and one half times of any sum paid to a research association, which has as its object the undertaking of scientific research or to a university, college or other institution to be used for scientific research.

While rule 5C of I-T rules provides guidelines, form and manner for approval under Section 35, rule 5D lays down the conditions subject to which approval is to be granted to a research association.
 
As per Patanjali Research Institute's website, yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali chairman Acharya Balkrishna recognised the higher need for scientific evidence-based research using advance research methodology for acceptance of Ayurveda world-wide.
 
"For accomplishing this mission Patanjali Research Foundation Trust has invested significantly in Patanjali Research Institute to create a world class Research Institute, backed up with advanced scientific technology and highly qualified scientists team," it said.
 
