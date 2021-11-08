Padma Awards: Sushma Swaraj, Kangana, Karan Johar among recipients of India's highest civilian honours

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Olympian PV Sindhu, actor Kangana Ranaut are among the prominent personalities to be honoured with the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Swaraj received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, while Tarun Gogoi and Ram Vilas Paswan were awarded the Padma Bhushan, posthumously.



President Ram Nath Kovind presented a total of 119 Padma awards. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan awards, 10 Padma Bhushan awards and 102 Padma Shris. Out of these, 29 of the awardees are women, 16 are posthumous awardees, and one of the recipients is a transgender awardee.

The Padma Vibhushan award was also given to Shinzo Abe in public affairs, S Balasubramanium in art, Belle Monappa Hegde in medicine, Narender Singh Kapany in science and engineering, B.B Lal in archaeology, Sudarshan Sahoo in art, and Maulana Wahiuddin Khan in the field of spirituality.



Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Adnan Sami and producer Ekta Kapoor received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award for their contribution in the field of performing arts.



Wrestler Virender Singh, Rani Rampal, along with the women's hockey team were awarded Padma Shri. Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay received the Padma Shri award in the field of medicine.



Other prominent names honoured with the prestigious civilian awards include singers Suresh Wadkar, Hindustani classical exponent Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head scientist, ICMR, and Rajni Bector, founder of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, to name a few.