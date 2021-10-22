RIL Q2 results: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries posts Q2 net profit at Rs 13,680 crore

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's largest company by market valuation, has posted a solid second-quarter performance at Rs 13,680 crore. This is way above the Rs 9,567-crore profit reported during Q2 FY21.

The oil-to-telecom major's revenue from operations grew to Rs 1.74 lakh crore during Q2 FY22, compared to Rs 1.16 lakh crore in Q2 FY21. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the company rose to Rs 26,020 crore, while the margin rose 15.5 per cent.

Ahead of the July-September financial result today, the shares of RIL gained over 1 per cent. The large-cap stock rose 1.5 per cent to Rs 2,664 against the previous close of Rs 2,623 on the BSE. The RIL stock gained after 2 days of consecutive fall.

In their analysis, most brokerages had said that RIL could register a 31-38 per cent increase in its Q2 net profit. Brokerage YES Securities had expected a 36.50 per cent YoY and 4.8 per cent QoQ growth in net profit at Rs 14,472.70 crore in Q2 FY22. Centrum Broking said RIL could post a 31 per cent and 38 per cent YoY rise in EBITDA and PAT, respectively.

RIL's net profit for Q1 FY22 grew 31 per cent on a consolidated basis to Rs 13,233 crore vs Rs 10,104 crore during the same quarter last year. The company had seen a 44 per cent decline in net revenue to Rs 91,238 crore vs Rs 1,62,353 crore during the same quarter last year.

