18 dead, 20 missing in MP bus accident; rescue operation underway

At least 18 people have died while 20 other passengers are feared missing after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday. The bus was carrying around 54 passengers and it fell into the canal after the driver lost control over it.

Umesh Joga, Inspector General (Rewa zone) told the media that a total of 18 bodies have been fished out of the Bansagar canal until now.

According to news agency PTI, the bus sank completely into the water and was not visible in the morning hours. Later, the district administration stopped the release of water into the canal from the Banganga project, which brought the water level down.

After that, the bus was spotted at some distance away. The bus was retrieved out of the canal with the help of two cranes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief and prayed for the safety of the missing passengers.

He informed that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local authorities were conducting rescue operations at the spot.