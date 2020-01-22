3 comics for 1 rupee! Vijay Shekhar Sharma reminisces childhood days

To make the world a better place, to financially help one's family or just for the love of technology, all successful entrepreneurs have their own unique story. Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma also has a similar story on how he started honing his entrepreneurial skills.

Vijay Shekhar said that he had to start "hustling" young when it became difficult to afford his twin passions - music and collecting comic books. "I use to rent a comic for a day for 50 paisa and 3 for Re 1. Got enough money to buy comics after I passed 12th class :-) (BTW in my hostel days, I spent 200 to 400 of Rs 2000 a month I got, in buying music so I *had* to find ways to earn ==> entrepreneurship hustle started," he said in a tweet.

Sharma was replying to a tweet by a user who reminisced that he used to get three Diamond Comics in summer vacations, out of which two were Chacha Chaudhury. The thread features tweets on how Twitter users funded their passion for comic books and what they used to buy.

On the other hand, Vijay Shekhar's passion for music is quite well known. He is particularly fond of Coldplay and U2. In an interview to India Today, Shekhar had said that if he were not doing what he is currently doing - heading Paytm - he would have been hanging around with celebrities like Chris Martin and Bono. Shekhar acknowledged that he is a big fan of these artistes and would take same-day flight to attend their concerts and return to work.

He hopes to start a Sanskrit rock band one day. "I wish I could start and wish someday I would start a Sanskrit rock band," he said.

