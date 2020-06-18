5-star hotels turn into hospitals as Delhi braces for more coronavirus cases

The Delhi government has roped in five more hotels, including luxury five-star hotels such as Sheraton and Hotel Surya, to offer coronavirus treatment facilities. Each of these hotels will convert a certain number of rooms into beds for COVID-19 patients, though the burden of modification of rooms and providing equipment is on the hospital the hotel is getting attached to.

Earlier in June, Arvind Kejriwal-led government had announced that in order to increase the number of beds each hospital has, nearby hotels would be turned into COVID-19 facilities if the number of cases in the national capital continued to grow. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had said that five and four-star hotels have been linked to big hospitals with an upper price cap of Rs 10,000 per day per bed.

In an order, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Padmini Singla had said, "The hotel shall provide hotel services including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients at the price not greater than Rs 5,000 for five-star hotels and Rs 4,000 for four and three-star hotels per day per person."

According to the order, the linked hospitals should be paid an amount, not greater than Rs 5,000 per patient per day for their medical services to COVID-19 patients, inclusive of all consumables, services of doctors, etc.

According to the government, the following hotels have been attached to nearby hospitals:

1. Max Saket- Sheraton Hotel- 220 beds allotted

2. Apollo Hospital- Hotel Surya New Friends Colony- 200 beds allotted

3. Batra Hospital- Hotel Crown Plaza 400 beds allotted

4. BL Kapur Hospital- Hotel Siddharath 200 beds allotted

5. Ganga Ram Hospital- Hotel Jivetesh

In the near future, more hotels will be attached to hospitals in the state. Details will be announced by the government soon.

Only asymptotic patients or those who have recovered and waiting to be discharged will be kept in the hotel rooms so that hospital bed can be used for serious patients.

The first hotel which was roped in was the luxury Taj Mansingh Hotel in Lutyen's Delhi. This has been attached to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

