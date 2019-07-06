7th Pay Commission: No announcement on minimum wages for central govt employees in Union Budget 2019

The central government employees didn't find any mention, especially with regard to their demand of an increase in minimum wage, in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first annual budget. No new announcement was made regarding their impending demands on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations in the Modi government's Union Budget 2019.

These employees were expecting a positive announcement on their long-pending demands of a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission in the Union Budget 2019. However, the government seems to have no plans to go beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendations on matter.

It may be noted that the central government employees are not happy with the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations regarding the minimum pay scale. They have been demanding an increase of nearly Rs 8,000 along with an increase in the fitment factor by up to 3.68 times.

Before the presentation of Union Budget 2019, it was expected that the new finance minister will consider their demands. Earlier, the 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000 in basic minimum wages. However, the central government employees had demanded an increase in the fitment factor and a fixed basic minimum wage of Rs 26,000.

