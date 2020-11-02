'Always want to be in frontline'; Anand Mahindra shares pics of IAF airlifting Mahindra tractor

Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra shared photos of an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper airlifting a Mahindra tractor on Twitter and highlighted his company's role towards the defence of the nation.

Mahindra Tractors' official Twitter account had shared two photos of an IAF chopper carrying the company's tractor.

The tweet said, "A 'Tough' flight which only Mahindra Tractor can dare dream of @ 11,000 ft. Any guesses which part of the world it is?"

Mahindra retweeted the post and praised the company for its role in the defence and security of India. He tweeted, "I think most people will get the right answer... What a great pic for our archives. We always want to be in the front line and in the thick of the action..."

I think most people will get the right answer... What a great pic for our archives. We always want to be in the front line and in the thick of the action... https://t.co/JVwBFS0ccM - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 2, 2020

Anand Mahindra, who is regularly active on the social media platform, had recently shared an image of a rather unique looking water tank in Bihar's Bhagalpur, which takes design inspiration from Mahindra Scorpio.

He tweeted, "This pic gives a clearer view of his inspiring water tank. From now on, the brand journey of any of our products will not be complete unless at least one customer bases her/his water tank design on it!"

This pic gives a clearer view of his inspiring water tank. From now on, the brand journey of any of our products will not be complete unless at least one customer bases her/his water tank design on it! pic.twitter.com/bajLGMXfhO - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 1, 2020

A man named Intasar Alam from Bhagalpur has a come up with the idea of the SUV-shaped water tank for his home, which caused a stir on the internet and is also attracting a tonne of visitors for its very distinctive look. Besides, the Scorpio water tank also features the same number plate as that of Alam's car, local reports suggest.

Alam's wife was the brain behind installing a Scorpio water tank. She witnessed something similar in Agra and told her husband about it. Alam was more than willing to create such a tank at his place as well.

Alam told that he asked workers from Agra to visit his residence in Bhagalpur and create the Scorpio water tank. He spent around Rs 2.5 lakh for it.

Also Read: Hiring in auto sector continues to improve, grows 29% in September

Also Read: GST compensation: Centre to transfer second tranche of Rs 6,000 crore to states, UTs

Also Read: Centre extends emergency credit scheme to MSMEs till Nov 30