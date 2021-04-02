Mansukh Hiren murder case: CCTV shows Sachin Vaze, murder accused Vinayak Shinde in Audi

Tainted Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze was seen driving a colleague accused in the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren, who was linked to the Antilia bomb scare case.

Captured in CCTV footage from March 2, Vaze was seen driving an Audi car, passing through Bandra Worli Sea Link toll gates.

It was three days prior to Mansukh Hiren's body was recovered from Mumbai creek in Thane. Vinayak Shinde, a former constable, can be seen in the car with Sachin Vaze, sources told NDTV.

Also Read: Sachin Vaze's driver drove explosives-laden Scorpio to Antilia: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the case, traced the sedan. The anti-terror probe agency had earlier confiscated at least six cars comprising two Mercedes Benz and a Mitsubishi Outlander, allegedly used by Sachin Vaze.

The Home Ministry has transferred the Mansukh Hiren murder case to the NIA. Constable Shinde was apprehended along with bookie Naresh Dhare last month in connection with Mansukh Hiren's death by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on the day the case was handed over to the NIA.

Also Read: Ambani bomb scare & the untold secrets of tainted Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze

Mansukh Hiren's body was fished out of Mumbai creek on March 5, days after an explosives-laden SUV, found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on Carmichael road on February 25, was traced back to him.

The car parts dealer had reported the vehicle as stolen on February 17. Sachin Vaze allegedly borrowed the SUV for four months until he returned it on February 5. Mansukh Hiren's wife had alleged the suspended Mumbai cop's involvement in her husband's death.