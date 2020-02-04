Anurag Kashyap won't take IndiGo flight till it lifts ban on Kunal Kamra

Film maker Anurag Kashyap has decided that he will not take an IndiGo flight till the airline revokes its ban on popular standup comedian Kunal Kamra. Kashyap took to his official Twitter handle to express solidarity with the standup comedian.

In fact, Kashyap took an early morning flight to Kolkata to avoid flying with IndiGo. In the process, he landed seven hours early in the city to inaugurate a film festival. The event organisers had booked an IndiGo flight for the Gangs of Wasseypur director. But Kashyap woke up at 4 am in the morning and took a Vistara flight.

Kashyap said he knew his actions were of little value, but he felt necessary to express his dissatisfaction with IndiGo's "unreasonable move" to ban Kamra.

Kunal Kamra has been banned for an indefinite period from boarding IndiGo, Air India, Go Air and SpiceJet flights following an incident wherein he heckled a TV anchor onboard an IndiGo flight.

