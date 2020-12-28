AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away in Chennai

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away in Chennai on Monday. The music maestro posted a picture of her mother on the micro-blogging site Twitter and confirmed the news.





People from the south and the Hindi film industries started assembling in front of Rahman's house when they came to know about Kareema Begum's death.

Rahman was very close to his mother. In one of his old interviews, he said that it was his mother who had realised his flair in music and had nurtured it.

Rahman disclosed that it was his mother who made him leave school in class 11 and pursue a career in music. "It was her conviction that music is the line for me," he had said in an earlier interview.

Condolences poured in for Rahman's mother from directors, musicians and actor from film fraternities.

Tamil film industry's renowned director Mohan Raja wrote on Twitter, "Our deepest condolences sir May her Soul Rest In Peace".

Director Shekhar Kapur said that Kareema Begum left Rahman with inner strength, inner resilience, and belief.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Dear Sir.. deeply saddened by your loss...may god give you strength. Remembering Amma's wonderful and gentle soul. She will forever remain in our hearts".

Rahman, who was born Dileep, was raised by his mother (Kasthuri Sekhar) after his father and music composer RO Sekhar died when Rahman was only 9-year-old.