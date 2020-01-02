Arts student? Fellowship worth Rs 1.5 lakh may sound interesting

If you are an Arts student and are waiting for the right opportunities after graduation, then there's some good news for you! Registrations for New India Foundation fellowship are now open. New India Foundation Trustee Nandan Nilekani took to Twitter to share about the details of this fellowship that offer a stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

The window for applications for the 10th round of NIF fellowships opens today!https://t.co/HQ0QziXmwZ â Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) January 1, 2020

Candidates who want to apply for this fellowship can sign up from 1st January to 30th June. Applicants are required to fill the necessary details and upload their CVs, book proposal and a writing sample.

The book proposal can be of upto 5,000 words. The writing sample uploaded should be not more than 5,000 words as well. The documents have to be uploaded either in the .docx format or .pdf format. The book proposal should be a final one that is ready for publication and not the draft. Only Indian nationals can apply for this fellowship.

The shortlisted applicants will be interviewed by a jury comprising personalities from the worlds of scholarship, social service and business. The list of the selected applicants will be announced in August. Fellowship holders can write a memoir, work of reportage or an academic study that is densely footnoted. Preferred types of books are economics, politics and culture. The fellowship will be awarded for a period of one year.

