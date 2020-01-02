CBSE students take note! Attendance rules announced for Class 10, Class 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced new rules for students appearing for board examinations. The CBSE has said that a student who has at least 75 per cent attendance as on January 1 will be eligible for appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 examination.

If any student has less than 75 per cent attendance will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

However, there are certain cases where a student with less than 75 per cent of attendance can sit for their CBSE board exams.

In case of shortage of attendance, schools will be required to procure 'certain' documents from student(s) or parents and submit those documents to the concerned Regional Office of the Board. Schools need to compile shortage of attendance cases by January 7, 2020. Thereafter a regional office will have to communicate to school by January 21st. The CBSE will have to give its final approval latest by February 7.

CBSE in its official notification has mentioned the 'valid reasons for condonation of shortage of attendance'

1. Prolonged illness (documents: medical certificate,medical reports, x-rays and requests from the parents).

2. Loss of father/ mother/ or some other such incident leading to student's absence from school (documents: request from parents, death certificate).

3. Authorised participation in sports at national level organised by CBSE/SGFI (documents: request from parents, certificates issued by concerned authority).

4. Authorised participation in sports at national/ international level organised by recognsied parents (docs: request from parents, recommendation from sports authority of India or recommendation of schools concerned in the proforma attached).

The CBSE board exam will begin from February 15. The Class 10 exam will conclude on March 20 and Class 12 board exam will conclude on March 30th.

