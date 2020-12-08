Bharat Bandh today: Ghazipur border, Outer Ring Road, other routes to avoid

Due to the Bharat bandh call given by various farmers' organisations, Delhi police and Haryana police have issued a lowdown of the traffic routes to avoid.

During the Bharat bandh which will be active from 11:00 am to 03:00 pm, farmers are expected to block highways and occupy toll plazas. The farmers have, however, asserted that this will be a "peaceful protest" and emergency services like ambulances will not be blocked.

Routes to avoid on Bharat bandh today:

Ghazipur border on NH-24 on the Ghaziabad-Delhi route will remain closed. Travellers are advised to use Apsara, Bhopra and DND routes instead.

Tikri and Jharoda borders and Dhansa will be closed for traffic movement.

Badusarai border will remain open only for light motor vehicles such as cars and two wheelers whereas Jhatikara border will be open only for two wheeler traffic.

Singhu, Piao Maniyari, Auchandi and Mangesh borders will remain closed. National Highway 44 will also remain closed.

Commuters are advised to opt for alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders.

Commuters are also advised to avoid Outer Ring Road. Traffic has also been diverted from GTK and Mukarba road.

Those travelling towards Noida are advised to take DND route since the Chilla border on the Noida link road is closed as well.

Those travelling to Haryana can take the route via Daurala, Dhansa, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Kapashera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Main national highways- Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi- Rewari (NH-48) are likely to see the most traffic disruptions between 12:00 pm-03:00 pm.

Traffic will remain diverted from important junctions like Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Rajeev Chowk and Kherki Daula toll.

