Bird flu outbreak confirmed in 10 states

The Centre has confirmed the outbreak of avian flu in 10 states of the country.

"Till January 11, 2021, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in 10 states of the country," the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand became the latest on Monday to confirm the spread of the dreaded avian flu.

Earlier seven states - Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh - reported deaths of wild, migratory and poultry birds from the bird flu virus.

States have been asked to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation.

The statement further read, "States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. along with proper disposal of carcass, and strengthening of biosecurity in poultry farms,"

The Centre has also directed states to maintain adequate stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations.

Recently, Maharashtra reported deaths of 900 hens from bird flu in the state's Murumba village in Parbhani district.

Delhi reported deaths of over 100 crows and 10 ducks. Samples sent for testing at a Bhopal-based lab confirmed bird flu on Monday.

The central government has asked all state governments to follow the National Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021. It has asked the state governments to take all the measures to make sure that the outbreak is curbed.

Many states are culling birds to curb the spread of the flu.

Maharashtra's district administration has decided to cull nearly 8,000 birds in one kilometre radius of the village where deaths were reported.

A drive to cull ducks at Sanjay Lake in Delhi will also be carried out where 10 ducks were found dead earlier.

Also read: Bird flu outbreak: Which are most affected states; can it spread to humans?

Also read: Delhi, Maharashtra latest to be hit with bird flu; culling begins