BREAKING: CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled; Class 12 students will have option, govt tells SC

CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th exams: The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has decided to cancel the remaining Classes 10 and 12 exams that were scheduled to be held between July 1 and 15, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the HRD Ministry as well as the CBSE, informed the Supreme Court today. The exams have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus crisis in India.

The decision was taken after various states, including Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, expressed their inability to conduct the pending examinations, Tushar told the apex court.

Mehta, however, said the government was willing to conduct Class 12 exams to for those students who would opt for it, as soon as conditions would be conducive.

The SC court was also told that a scheme to give marks to Class 12th students had also been formulated on the basis of their last exams.

The central board had earlier decided to postpone the pending exams as a precautionary measure on March 18. Because of the continuous uptick in COVID-19 cases, parents and students had started a social media campaign, urging the CBSE to cancel the remaining papers.

The first hearing in the case took place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, wherein Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said, "We understand the anxiety of the students. We can inform the Court the day after tomorrow."

Meanwhile, India has reported 418 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 16,922 new COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry data showed. With this, the total coronavirus cases in India has reached 4,73,105, including 1,86,514 active ones, 2,71,697 recoveries and 14,894 deaths.

With cases rising rapidly, India has become the fourth worst-hit country in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Russia. In terms of fatalities, India is the 8th most-affected country in the world.

