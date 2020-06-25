CBSE exams case in Supreme Court: All you need to know

CBSE exams news: The Supreme Court is all set to give its verdict with regard to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams today. The top court will decide whether the exams should be held or not. Notably, the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country has made students and parents really anxious.

The central board decided to postpone the pending exams as a precautionary measure on March 18. The number of novel coronavirus cases was quite a few back then but now the numbers are frightening, with the national capital alone having more than 70,000 cases. India tally has also crossed 4,73, 105. Because of the continuous upticks in COVID-19 cases, parents and students started a social media campaign on Twitter, urging the CBSE to cancel the remaining papers.

CBSE Exams latest news: Who said what in the Supreme Court?

Given the consistent rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the country, a group of four parents filed a petition in the Supreme Court, requesting the top court to direct the board to cancel the pending CBSE exams and assess the students on their internal assessment performance. Following this, the Supreme Court sought the CBSE's response on June 17, 2020.

The first hearing in the case took place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, wherein Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the HRD Ministry, as well as the CBSE board, said, "We understand the anxiety of the students. We can inform the Court the day after tomorrow."

The case will be heard again today at 2 pm by the top Court, where the CBSE is supposed to inform its decision. Advocate Jaideep Gupta, who appeared for the ICSE board, said the board was awaiting the top court's orders on the CBSE matter. Gupta argued that a plea was stuck at the Bombay High Court that was, in turn, waiting for the Supreme Court's decision.

