Car carrying Vikas Dubey overturns; gangster killed in encounter, say police

Gangster Vikas Dubey, on Friday morning, has been killed in an encounter in Kanpur. A vehicle of of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), which was bringing back history-sheeter Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur, overturned at Barra on Friday. After the accident, Dubey snatched the pistol of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal said four policemen were injured during the accident.

"Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. He attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital", SP Kanpur West told news agency ANI.

Kanpur: One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back #VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturns. Police at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ui58XBbd82 - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Dubey was being brought from Ujjain to Kanpur on a transit remand. He was one of the main accused in the Kanpur encounter that claimed the lives pf 8 UP police cops. He was arrested from a temple in Ujjain, MP, yesterday where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) team along with history sheeter #VikasDubey who was arrested in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) yesterday, reaches Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/C405jxATZr - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

He was arrested after a high voltage drama that unfolded at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, where he allegedly shouted "Main hoon Vikas Dubey, Kanpur Wala"(I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur). Police were alerted and the murder accused was arrested. As the policemen escorted him towards the police vehicle, Dubey again shouted the same words again, the video footage reveals.

Yesterday, after Dubey's arrest, his wife, son and a servant too were apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh STF.

Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey was arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence by a team of the STF on charges of harbouring the gangster and conniving with him

