Centre orders CGHS hospitals to provide COVID-19 treatment to beneficiaries

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an order asking all hospitals empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) which have been designated as COVID-19 treatment centres to provide treatment facilities to beneficiaries as per norms for all COVID-19 related treatment.

"Similarly, it is directed that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as COVID Hospitals shall not deny treatment facilities / admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per CGHS norms, for all other treatments," states a press release issued by the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry made this decision after reviewing the complaints from CGHS beneficiaries which stated that they were facing difficulties during treatment for COVID-19 at hospitals, private hospitals and diagnostic centres empanelled under CGHS.

According to the order, strict action will be taken against the hospitals and diagnostic centres who don't adhere to the government orders.

CGHS facilities are currently available in 71 cities across India, with beneficiaries under nine different categories. Around 1,200 hospitals and 200 diagnostic centres are empanelled under the CGHS scheme. Five hundred wellness centres are also empanelled under the scheme.

Over 3.5 million people from all over the country benefit under the CGHS.

Also Read: Coronavirus treatment cost: Tamil Nadu hospitals can't charge above Rs 15,000 a day

Also Read: Vizag gas leak: Andhra govt forms committee to probe incident; seeks report by June 22