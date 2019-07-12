ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Moon Misson launch on July 15: All you need to know about India's most advanced spacecraft
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the Moon, on July 15. The Chandrayaan-2 mission, which will go the Moon's south polar region, aims to explore its surface for signs of water and possibly new origins of energy. "We will launch our second moon mission (Chandrayaan-2) on July 15 at 02:15 a.m., to land by September 6 or 7 near the lunar South Pole, where no one went so far," said Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Chairman K Sivan. The country has already manifested its capability to put a satellite into the lunar orbit with Chndrayaan-1.
"Extensive mapping of lunar surface to study variations in lunar surface composition is essential to trace back the origin and evolution of the Moon. Evidence for water molecules discovered by Chandrayaan-1, requires further studies on the extent of water molecule distribution on the surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere to address the origin of water on the Moon," said the ISRO.
ISRO has been very active on its Twitter account with relative information on its ambitious lunar mission.
All about India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-2
Chandrayaan 2: The first of firsts
