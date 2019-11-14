Children's Day: Shocking! Delhi kids made to run marathon in toxic air even as schools remain shut

BusinessToday.In
New Delhi Last Updated: November 14, 2019 | 15:22 IST
As Delhi remained covered in a thick blanket of toxic smog, schoolchildren were made to run a marathon to celebrate Children's Day. The event named 'Run for Children' was organised by a city-based NGO Prayas.
Notably, the Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, or EPCA, has ordered schools in Delhi-NCR to be closed for the next two days due to worsening air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board has advised people to avoid outdoor activities and work from home as pollution levels reached critical levels.
Ignoring these precautions, schoolchildren were made to run a marathon in the highly toxic air. Pictures from ANI showed a deep cover of smog as the marathon began at Vikas Marg in Chanakyapuri on Thursday morning.
Prayas, the organiser for the event, has been active for three decades and works for the development of children in several states. Former Delhi DCP Amodh K Kant is the General Secretary of the NGO. The run on Friday was flagged off by former Miss India winner and actress Simran Kaur Mundi. The banner of the event shows the logo of Life Insurance Corporation of India along with that of Prayas, indicating a possible partnership for the marathon.
Meanwhile, people criticised the marathon and its organisers for putting the health of participating children in jeopardy.
