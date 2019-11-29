Commando 3 Box Office Prediction: Vidyut Jammwal's action film set to make Rs 3-4 crore on opening day

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 3 hits the theatre today. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film has already made headlines for its action-packed sequences.

The movie is expected to come as a treat for action filmbuffs.

Commando 3 has been released over more than 2000 screens today and is expected to garner between Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day.

According to filmmaker Aditya Datt, the franchise hero Commando Karanveer Singh Singh Dogra, played by Vidyut Jammwal, will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

In an interview to IANS, he said, "Taking the 'Commando' franchise forward, I have given it my take of believability through the way I have narrated and technically treated the scenes. The action, being a strong point of the movie, will also be backed by strong motives. This time the audience will feel what (the franchise hero) Karan Singh Dogra feels and does in the film. They will be on the journey with him."

Commando 3 also stars actors Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah, and Rajesh Tailang in significant roles.

