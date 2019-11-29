Pagalpanti box office prediction week 1: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor film expected to earn a mere Rs 25 crore

John Abraham and Anil Kapoor's starrer Pagalpanti's total collection stood at Rs 24.30 cr so far, according to the figures disclosed by film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

The total collection of the film is expected to be around Rs 25.50 cr by the end of this week.

According to Kadel, the multi-starrer movie's collection as of Wednesday stood at Rs 1.75 cr nett.

#Pagalpanti Wednesday- â¹ 1.75 cr nett. Total- â¹ 24.30 cr nett, first week would close at â¹ 25.50 cr approx.

DISASTER. â Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 28, 2019

Pagalpanti, which was estimated to reach Rs 25.50 cr mark in its first week needs to draw audience to theatres to clock better numbers.

Also read: Pagalpanti Box Office Collection Day 6: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor's multi-starrer struggles to stay afloat

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti has already received unfavourable reviews from critics and audiences alike. Bazmee is known for his high-grossing comedies such as Singh is Kinng (2008), No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).

Pagalpanti revolves around the lives of three men who plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by duping two gangsters and robbing them of their money.

The multi-starer movie has a massive cast with actors Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla and Dolly Bindra starring in the film.

Also read: Pagalpanti box office collection Day 5: John Abraham-Anil Kapoor's film sees huge drop in earnings