Coronavirus: How Ola, Uber, radio cabs will be sanitised at Delhi airport

The Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi has set up a dedicated area to sanitise cabs entering the premises, said a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) statement. DIAL has placed personnel with a specially developed fumigation machine to spray disinfectant inside the vehicle at the entry point of its parking zone to ensure cabs coming to pick up passengers are sanitised thoroughly.

DIAL statement said that "A dedicated area has been set up at the entry point of the multi-level car parking (MLCP) zone for each operator to conduct car sanitisation thoroughly from inside and outside." Both app-based cab aggregators - Uber and Ola- and radio taxi services - Mega and Meru - have a designated arrival area at the airport's parking zone.

DIAL, while explaining the disinfection process inside the vehicle, said, "This (process) neutralises any virus inside the vehicle. Once the spray is done, the vehicle is left idle for two minutes for higher impact on eliminating viruses and other germs."

DIAL said after completion of the internal disinfection process, the entire outer body of the vehicle is properly disinfected through sanitiser spray treatment. The letter reads, "Special emphasis is given to sanitise the touchpoints of a vehicle. This includes sterilisation of vehicle''s door latches, interior of vehicle viz. doors, glove box, dashboard, seats, seat gloves, steering wheels, gear lever, headrests, AC vents/buttons. among others."

DIAL has also urged taxi drivers to spray "high touch points" with sanitiser after every trip. Every taxi driver has to also undergo mandatory thermal screening at the airport. "In case of any abnormality in body temperature, the driver is refrained from driving the vehicle and instead advised to meet airport health officials for next steps," DIAL added.

Domestic passenger flights in India started after a gap of two months on May 25. International passenger flights continue to remain suspended. COVID-19 has infected nearly 2 lakh people and killed more than 5,300 people in India.