Coronavirus in Delhi: Of 5,947 samples, 2,137 test positive in 24 hours; tally rises to 36,824

Delhi has recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 2,137 people being tested positive for the virus on Friday, June 12. On the same day, Delhi witnessed 71 deaths due to the virus while 667 people recovered from the deadly disease.

With the addition of these cases, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 36,824, according to the Health Ministry. So far, 1,214 people have lost succumbed to the disease while 13,398 have recovered from it.

On Friday, Delhi tested 5,947 samples out of which 2,137 were tested positive. The positivity rate was for the day was a high 35.9%. The national capital until now has conducted 2,77,463 tests.

Delhi has one of the highest tests per million population rate in the country, however, with the number of cases increasing every day, there is pressure on the administration to even further increase the number of tests conducted each day.

"If you want the number of tests conducted for COVID-19 to increase, then ask ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) to change its guidelines. We cannot flout ICMR guidelines that state certain conditions which are prerequisite for tests," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said to news agency ANI.

Total active cases in the national capital currently stand at 22,212. Five hundred and twenty-three new cases were admitted to hospitals on Friday and 369 were discharged.

Delhi has total 9,558 dedicated COVID-19 beds of which 5,361 were occupied and 4,197 beds are vacant. Delhi has a total of 253 vacant ICU/ventilators out of total 598, according to the state health department. Even as the cases increase in Delhi, the government has maintained that there will be no extension of the lockdown in the state. Some experts have claimed that community transmission has been happening in the state for some time now.

"There is transmission in the community. But if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only. It is a technical term," Satyendar Jain said.

Meanwhile, the country has seen on a sharp upward trend when it comes to the number of COVID-19 being reported daily. In the last seven days itself, the daily rate of new cases has exponentially increased. On June 6, 9,887 cases were reported while seven days later on June 12, 11,458 COVID-19 fresh cases were discovered. Every day in the past seven days has set the record for the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

On June 12, India reported the third-highest number of coronavirus cases after is the United States and Brazil. While in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases, India stands at the fourth place behind the US, Brazil and Russia.

