Coronavirus in India: Govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for postal employees

The Department of Posts, which functions under the Ministry of Communications, has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for all postal employees who succumb to the coronavirus while on duty.

This policy of the Department of Posts will also apply to Gramin Dak Sevaks who are performing their duties during the coronavirus pandemic. This policy will come into effect immediately and will continue until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Department of Posts said that they are part of essential services running during the lockdown as written in Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines issued on April 15. "The Postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks are performing various duties to provide customers mail delivery, Post Office Saving Bank, Postal Life Insurance, the ease of money withdrawal at his/her doorstep from any bank and any branch under the AePS facility," wrote the department.

The Department of Posts also mentioned that the post offices have been delivering food packets, medicines and other essential commodities during the COVID-19 crisis. "Thus, Post Office is performing departmental duties as well as serving the social cause in the COVID-19 crisis times." added the department.

The Department of Posts wrote, "In the context of COVID-19 situation, it has been decided to extend payment of compensation of Rs 10 lakh to all Postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) succumbing to the disease while brought on duty."

