India records highest-ever single-day spike of 1.15 lakh coronavirus cases

India reported a total of 1,15,736 fresh coronavirus cases on April 6. It is the highest ever single-day spike in India since the first case of the deadly virus was reported on January 30, 2020. Additionally, daily cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the third time in three days. India on Sunday registered 1.03 lakh cases and on Tuesday 1.07 lakh cases, respectively in a span of 24 hours. Overall, India has registered a total of 1,28,01,785 cases of coronavirus until April 7.

Active cases have increased to 8,43,473, which comprise 6.58 per cent of the total infections. Recovery rate has declined to 92.11 per cent with 1,17,92,135 people getting cured of the COVID-19 infection. COVID-19 related fatalities have also increased to 1,66,177 or 1.29 per cent of the total cases.

States like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan continue to witness a surge in coronavirus infection. For instance, Maharashtra's a ctive case count stands at 4,73,693, Chhattisgarh 52,445 cases, Delhi 17,332 cases, Gujarat 17,348 cases and Rajasthan 16,140 cases.

According to data by the union health ministry, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Rajasthan contributed 54 per cent of the total cases and 65 per cent of the total deaths in the country.

However, India's COVID-19 cases per million is still among the lowest. India has 9,192 cases per million while countries like the US has 91,757, France 71,718, and the UK 64,216, the union health ministry claimed.

It added, more than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours on April 5, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926.

But the Centre has cautioned that the next four weeks are "very, very critical" and sought people's participation to control the second wave of the pandemic. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said it seems that people have given 'Tilanjali' (abandon) to measures like wearing masks to combat the disease.

Dr Vardhan highlighted that one of the major reasons for the surge in cases was complacency among people towards following COVID appropriate behaviour. The minister urged people to wear masks and take the second wave seriously.

Meanwhile, to contain the spread of the virus, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am till April 30. Additionally. Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab have also imposed night curfews to check the surge in Covid-19 cases.

