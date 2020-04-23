Coronavirus in Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar officials chalk out containment strategy till July-end

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district, which has 33 hotspots at present, has developed a master plan to contain coronavirus epidemic, with measures that can last till July-end.

A team of top 5 officials of Gautam Budh Nagar (GB Nagar) district has developed 400 beds for the coronavirus patients. The district authorities have also identified 2,000 beds along with ambulances, kits, gloves and other equipment for future use, according to the Hindustan Times report.

Narendra Bhooshan, CEO of the Greater Noida authority who is in charge of handling COVID-19 operations in the district said that they have also stocked medicines and other things to tackle the crisis. Bhooshan added the district has the capacity to test at least 980 coronavirus cases daily. The GB Nagar top officials have roped in retired government officials, retired army medical staff, Nehru Youth Centre staff and self-help groups on board.

"The district is completely ready even if COVID-19 cases keep rising till July-end," Bhooshan told the daily.

Bhooshan elaborated on their "2+2+2 strategy" to contain the spread of virus. He said if a patient is confirmed positive, within two hours their staff will identify all contacts of the patient. And two hours later, teams will be at the doors of all the contacts. And, in another two hours, all contacts will either be transported to quarantine or put into isolation while following proper guidelines.

The five officials that are at the forefront to fight coronavirus in the district are 3 CEOs from Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway industrial authorities, the district magistrate and the police commissioner. The five officials will be assisted by additional CEOs in the three authorities and deputy police commissioners along with the chief medical officer and his staff.

On April 22, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration banned the movement of people between Noida and Delhi, except for those involved in COVID-19-related services and goods transportation.

According to District Magistrate of GB Nagar, out of the total 103 cases in both Noida and Greater Noida, 48 have been cured. As of April 22 report, 55 active cases are remaing in the GB Nagar district.





