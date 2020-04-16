Coronavirus lockdown: Complete list of 170 hotspot districts in India

The government on Wednesday identified 170 districts as coronavirus hotspot districts across the country. The districts where either the absolute number of coronavirus positive cases reported or the rate of growth of cases is high or doubling time is low have been termed as hotspots or red zones. The government has also identified 207 districts as non-hotspots, while the rest have been classified as green zones. Non-hotspot areas also have reported positive cases but the number is limited.
Here is the list of hotspot districts with large outbreaks:
Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Spsr Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Y.S.R., West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur
Bihar: Siwan
Chandigarh: Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh: Korba
Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West
Gujarat: Ahmadabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot
Haryana: Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad
Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandlpora, Baramulla, Jammu, udhampur,Kupwara
Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi
Kerala: Kasaragod,Kannur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Thiruvananthpuram, Pathanamthitta
Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Hoshangabad
Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik
Odisha: Khordha
Punjab: S.A.S Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot,Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhour, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Bharatpur
Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappali, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tuticorin, Karur, viruhnagar, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Salem, Nagapattinam
Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Redddy, JogulambaGadwal, MedchalMalkagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal
Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Budhha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad
Uttrakhand: Dehradun
West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Paraganas North
