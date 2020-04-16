Coronavirus lockdown: Complete list of 170 hotspot districts in India

The government on Wednesday identified 170 districts as coronavirus hotspot districts across the country. The districts where either the absolute number of coronavirus positive cases reported or the rate of growth of cases is high or doubling time is low have been termed as hotspots or red zones. The government has also identified 207 districts as non-hotspots, while the rest have been classified as green zones. Non-hotspot areas also have reported positive cases but the number is limited.

Here is the list of hotspot districts with large outbreaks:

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Spsr Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Y.S.R., West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Siwan

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmadabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandlpora, Baramulla, Jammu, udhampur,Kupwara

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi

Kerala: Kasaragod,Kannur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Thiruvananthpuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: S.A.S Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot,Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhour, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappali, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tuticorin, Karur, viruhnagar, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Salem, Nagapattinam

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Redddy, JogulambaGadwal, MedchalMalkagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Budhha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttrakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Paraganas North

