Coronavirus: India records biggest jump in number of deaths as 12 die in 24 hours

The Health Ministry has announced that 12 deaths related to coronavirus have taken place since Wednesday, April 1. This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of deaths caused due to COVID-19 yet. In addition, 328 fresh cases have been reported since April 1.

The Health Ministry officials in their daily press briefing said, "328 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths reported since Wednesday." The first coronavirus related death in India was reported in Karnataka on March 13 and since then the virus has claimed 49 more lives.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 1764 as of 9:00 am on Thursday. Hundred and fifty people have been cured/discharged and 50 people have died.

