Coronavirus update: 15 Italian tourists in India test positive for COVID-19

Fifteen Italian tourists in India have been tested positive for coronavirus. With these new cases, the total number of cases confirmed in India has gone up to 18.

On Tuesday night, 21 Italian nationals had been brought down from a hotel to ITBP's quarantine facility in South Delhi for preventive isolation. Samples were taken from them by the authorities for testing.

This morning, 15 of the 21 Italian tourists have now been confirmed positive for coronavirus.

Till now, 79 people have died in Italy due to COVID19. So far, it is the worst-hit country in Europe.

