Coronavirus update: Health Ministry launches special helpline, call centre to address queries

Health Ministry took to its Twitter handle to share details of special helpline dedicated to queries over coronavirus. The helpline number is 011-23978046. Health ministry has also installed a 24-hour special call centre to attend to queries related to coronavirus.

In this tweet, the Health Ministry also urged all passengers who have travelled to China since January 1, 2020 to come forward and self-report to the Call centre in case of any symptoms.

In another tweet today, the Health Ministry issued an advisory for passengers travelling to China.

Earlier today, the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) had also tweeted a primer on coronavirus.

Also read: First coronavirus suspect reported in Punjab

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: More than 2000 people infected globally, 56 dead in China