Coronavirus update: Himachal Pradesh extends lockdown in 3 districts till June 30

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 in three districts, including Hamirpur, Solan and Shimla. The state government has authorised all district magistrates to extend the lockdown measures beyond the current phase ending on May 1.

Last week, the Himachal Pradesh government decided to authorise the district magistrates to extend the curfew imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC for up to June 30 if the "situation requires". Hamirpur and Solan district magistrates mentioned curfew, not lockdown, in their orders.

In the past three weeks, Himachal Pradesh saw a surge in coronavirus cases due to the influx of people to their homes. Hamirpur's DM Harikesh Meena said over 10,000 people returned to the district from various red zones in the country in the past 30 days.

So far, the state has reported 224 cases, including six deaths. Hamirpur district has the highest 63 COVID-19 cases, which includes 56 active cases, six deaths and one patient who has been cured.

