Coronavirus update: Railways suspends services till April 14; assures automated refund of tickets

Indian Railways has suspended its passenger services till April 14 instead of March 31. This comes after PM Narendra Modi declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the country to fight coronavirus.

However, the Railways said freight movement will continue to transport essential commodities across the country.

Passengers can claim a full refund for the journey period from March 21 to April 15, 2020.

Railways stated, "Refund of e- ticket on cancellations of trains shall be processed automatically. Cancellation is not required at user end".

Meanwhile, Railways' Board has issued instructions to all its production units to assess feasibility of manufacturing items like simple hospital beds (without mattress), medical trolleys, IV stands.

Recently, Railways said that a total of 474 rakes were loaded for essential commodities like food grains, salt, edible oil, sugar, milk, fruits and vegetables, onion, coal and petroleum products.

