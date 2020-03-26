Coronavirus update: Two more test positive after contact with Bihar's first patient

Two more people tested positive on Thursday in Bihar after coming in contact with state's first positive COVID-19 patient, who succumbed to the infection on March 22.

Besides, a 29-year-old person was also afflicted with coronavirus yesterday in Bihar. With this, the total cases climbed to 4 in the state, as of March 25, 10 am.

The two coronavirus patients - a 35-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy - have been sent to Patna's Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS). Also, a medical team has been sent to Munjer, Bihar to collect oropharyngeal (nasal swab) samples of the family members as well as those who had come in contact with the deceased man.

The 29-year-old man, who had returned from Gujarat earlier this month, has been admitted to Nalanda Medical College Hospital.

Bihar's first case of death due to COVID-19 was reported on March 22. The victim was 38-year-old. He was a native of Munger in Bihar, and had returned from Qatar. He was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at Patna-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

