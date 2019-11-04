Delhi continues to choke as pollution remains under 'severe' category

Delhi continues to remain enveloped in smog with air quality index ranging from 400 to 900 levels (severe and beyond). Amid this alarming situation in national capital, the government has re-launched its odd-even scheme on Monday, under which only four-wheelers having registration numbers ending with an even digit will be allowed to ply on roads. Similarly, vehicles bearing odd number as the last digit will ply on Tuesday. The scheme will be applicable till November 15.

The government agency that monitors pollution, called SAFAR, has recorded PM 2.5 at 588 mark on Monday morning. As per SAFAR, Ayanagar, Noida , Gurugram, Lodhi road, North campus and Airport (T3 terminal), have recorded the air quality index at 530, 774, 551, 493 , 773 and 545 level, respectively at around 10 am on Monday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

On Sunday, about 300 teams were deployed in the field in Delhi to reduce air pollution as the pollution-level in Delhi-NCR remained in severe category. As many as 37 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m on Sunday.

To mitigate pollution level in Delhi, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has also banned all construction activities in Delhi-NCR till November 5. It also declared the "public health emergency", following which the Delhi government decided to shut all schools. On Sunday, officials of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad announced to shut all government schools in Noida and Greater Noida as well till Novemebr 5.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called Delhi a "gas chamber" and blamed stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab for the apocalyptic haze shrouding Delhi. Delhi is now pinning hopes on rain god, with the weatherman predicting rains in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi on November 7 and 8.

